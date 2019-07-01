Take the pledge to vote

Depressed Over Mother's Death, Brothers Commit Suicide in Janakpuri

Since the death of their mother, the siblings were under depression and stopped helping their father who is paralysed for 20 years.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:56 PM IST
Depressed Over Mother's Death, Brothers Commit Suicide in Janakpuri
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two brothers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans at their residence in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported to police at about 12.30 pm, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Aggarwal (27) and Gaurav Aggarwal (24). The siblings were under depression ever since their mother passed away due to cancer, police said.

In a suicide note found on the table of the room, the brother duo stated that they were responsible for their suicide and no one is at fault for the same, they added.

According to police, the father of the deceased, Sushil Kumar, is paralysed for 20 years and their mother passed away on March 23.

The Aggarwal brothers who graduated from private engineering colleges of Narela and Sirsapur, a senior police officer said.

The two brothers used to work with their father who is a railway contractor, the officer said.

Since the death of their mother, the siblings were under depression and stopped helping their father, the officer added.

They disappeared from their residence about one-and-a-half months ago. However, they returned home on Sunday at about 9.30 pm, he said.

Crime team and forensic team inspected the spot, police said, adding there is no foul play in the incident.

