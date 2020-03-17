Depressed Over Mother's death, Telangana Man Ends Life After Recording Selfie-video
The 25-year-old man took a selfie-video expressing his wish to die and consumed insecticide. He died on his way to the hospital.
Representative image.
Karimnagar: A man allegedly committed suicide after video-recording himself taking the extreme step as he was apparently depressed over his mother's death, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.
Bollam Rakesh (25) of Anantharam village in the district was depressed ever since losing his mother to cancer last year, the police said. He took a selfie-video expressing his wish to die and later consumed insecticide, they said.
In the video, he was seen wishing his sister and their father a happy life, they said.
People noticed Rakesh in a serious condition on the outskirts of the village and took him to hospital but he died on the way, police said.
