Depressed Over Not Getting Enough 'Likes' on TikTok, 18-Year-Old Commits Suicide in Noida

The 18-year-old lived in Salarpur, under Sector 39 police station limits in Noida, and the incident was reported on Thursday evening, the police said.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 10:05 PM IST
Representative image.

A teenager allegedly hanged himself to death at his home here as he was apparently "depressed" over not getting "likes" on his TikTok videos of late, police said on Friday.

The 18-year-old lived in Salarpur, under Sector 39 police station limits in Noida, and the incident was reported on Thursday evening, the police said.

They said the teenager was active on TikTok, a China-made mobile phone application that allows users to post short clips of themselves performing acts, stunts and lip-syncing songs and tunes.

"The local police reached the spot immediately after they were alerted about the incident. They broke down the door that was bolted from inside and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday evening," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"During inquiry it came to light that he would make videos on TikTok and nobody was 'liking' his videos on the app since past few days. It's a shocking finding... People from his family and neighbourhood said that he was really worried over not getting 'likes' on TikTok and that is why he took this extreme step," the officer said.

The ADCP said no suicide note was found from the spot but the teenager had told his family members and neighbours that he was "depressed" because he was not getting the expected response on the social media app.

"However, we are investigating the matter and proceedings will be carried out depending on the findings in the case," Singh said.

A popular social media app now, India is one of the most significant markets for TikTok.

