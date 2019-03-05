English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Depressed Over Wife's Passing Away, Gujarat Man Chokes His Kids to Death, Kills Self
Dheeraj Ladva allegedly smothered his four-year-old daughter Devisha and 18-month-old son Shivam at their house in Aniyari village, around 390 km from Ahmedabad.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Ahmedabad: Apparently depressed over the death of his wife in a road accident, a 45-year-old man from Gujarat's Porbandar district allegedly killed his two children before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.
Dheeraj Ladva allegedly smothered his four-year-old daughter Devisha and 18-month-old son Shivam at their house in Aniyari village in the district, around 390 km from Ahmedabad, Monday night before hanging himself, a Ranavav police station official said.
Ladva was depressed over the death of his wife in a road accident one-and-a-half months ago, and concerned over raising his children alone, he said.
Ladva, who was employed in Rajkot, had been staying with his parents at his native village since the death of his wife. His another daughter resides in Rajkot, he said.
The bodies of Ladva and the children have been sent for postmortem at civil hospital in Porbandar, the official added.
