Depressed Restaurant Owner Jumps Off Eighth Floor of Building in Gurugram

A 41-year old restaurant owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of a supermart in DLF phase four area on Tuesday, the police said.Prima facie it appears that he was under depression, they said.Rahul Rajnikant Doshi came to Gurugaon from the USA couple of years ago and had set up his restaurant business in the city. His wife and daughter stay in the US against his wish and that could be one of the reason of his depression, the police said.The manager of the restaurant claimed that Doshi had taken lunch around 2.30 pm and after that went to the eighth floor of the building and jumped from there."Doshi used to live with his brother in the city's golf course area. No suicide note was found from him," Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.