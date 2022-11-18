'Depressed' Shraddha Had Red-Flagged Aftab's Anger Issues, Reveals Doc Who Advised Mehrauli Murder Victim

Shraddha Walkar, the 26-year-old woman who was brutally murdered by Aftab Poonawala in Delhi, had consulted a Mumbai doctor about her depression as well as her live-in partner’s anger issues and violent streak, the latest probe into the gruesome case has revealed.

CNN-News18 has learnt that the 26-year-old consulted the doctor — who was close to her call centre — over the phone in February 2021 after she was referred by a social worker.

While the doctor asked Shraddha to visit the hospital since a phone consultation or diagnosis would be difficult, she refused citing the Covid-19 threat. The doctor also said the hospital was then a designated Covid-19 facility and he had told Shraddha about the need for a psychiatric evaluation and psychological tests for the couple.

The doctor said Shraddha had confided about Aftab’s temper and how she was scared that he may harm her or himself during one of his bouts. He said he suggested the couple do some yoga and deep breathing exercises and meet him as soon as possible but Shraddha never turned up.

Horrific details of the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar have revealed months of abuse and cold calculations of a partner who seems remorseless after the incident.

The case made headlines as it was revealed that Aftab strangled his live-in partner on May 18 after a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces with a saw and purchased a big-enough fridge to keep them. He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi.

Shraddha and Aftab worked at a call centre in Mumbai where they fell in love and moved in together. However, as her family was against their relationship, the couple eloped and fled to Delhi where they began living in Mehrauli.

Shraddha’s family was aware of her whereabouts through social media platforms but when they noticed that the updates had stopped, her father visited Delhi to check in on her. However, when he was unable to establish contact with her, he lodged a police complaint.

The police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Aftab who allegedly confessed that he killed Shraddha as she was pressuring him to marry her. He said the two would often fight over the issue and when things got out of hand, he killed her in May.

Aftab has confessed to removing Shraddha’s intestines and other internal organs as they had begun decomposing, sources in the police told News18.

Police said Aftab took the step to avoid foul smell emanating from the house as that would have raised neighbours’ suspicion. He allegedly put the organs in a plastic bag and threw them away in garbage dumps across the capital, with police saying most of them would have been either eaten up by stray animals or decomposed completely.

The accused also confessed that he burnt Shraddha’s face after dismembering her body to hide her identity and searched the internet for ways to dispose of the body after the murder, police sources said. It was earlier revealed that Aftab was inspired by popular American crime show ‘Dexter’ and had read about human anatomy that would help him chop off the body.

(With inputs from Anvit Srivastava, Mihir Trivedi)

