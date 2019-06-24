Take the pledge to vote

'Depressed' Software Engineer, Mother Commit Suicide in Thane

The incident came to light Sunday after neighbours of Meenakshi Iyer and her son Venkateshwaran Iyer complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in Mira Road locality, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
Representative image.
Thane: A 72-year-old woman and her 42-year-old software engineer son allegedly committed suicide due to "depression" by consuming poison at their residence in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The incident came to light Sunday after neighbours of Meenakshi Iyer and her son Venkateshwaran Iyer complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in Mira Road locality, a police official said.

When police entered the flat, they found the decomposed bodies of the duo lying on beds.

The official said Venkateshwaran worked as a software engineer.

Meenakshi had fractured her leg twice recently, he said, adding that police found a suicide note saved in the laptop of Venkateshwaran which stated that they were consuming poison due to depression.

Further investigation is underway.

