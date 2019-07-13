Take the pledge to vote

Depressed Student Ends Life Fearing Exam Result in Maharashtra's Akola

The 22-year-old student studied at Shri Shivaji College here. His suicide note said he was depressed as he feared he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Depressed Student Ends Life Fearing Exam Result in Maharashtra's Akola
Representative image.
Akola (Maharashtra): A 22-year-old man, student of B.Com. final year, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Maharashtra's Akola district fearing that he would fail the exam, police said.

Shubham Bonde allegedly hanged himself at his house at Higani Budruk village around 11.30 am.

He was a student of Shri Shivaji College here. His suicide note said he was depressed as he feared he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination.

The body was sent for autopsy to the Government Medical College, Akola and further probe was on, said inspector Premanand Katre of Dahihanda police station.

