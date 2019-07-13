English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Depressed Student Ends Life Fearing Exam Result in Maharashtra's Akola
The 22-year-old student studied at Shri Shivaji College here. His suicide note said he was depressed as he feared he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination.
Representative image.
Loading...
Akola (Maharashtra): A 22-year-old man, student of B.Com. final year, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Maharashtra's Akola district fearing that he would fail the exam, police said.
Shubham Bonde allegedly hanged himself at his house at Higani Budruk village around 11.30 am.
He was a student of Shri Shivaji College here. His suicide note said he was depressed as he feared he would fail in the final year B.Com. examination.
The body was sent for autopsy to the Government Medical College, Akola and further probe was on, said inspector Premanand Katre of Dahihanda police station.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
Monday 08 July , 2019 Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Google News Redesign Will Show More Prominent Headlines, Publisher Names
- Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers
- ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand & Fans Ready for 'Long Night' on Sunday: Stead
Photogallery
Loading...