Failure to Become Good Son and Human Being: 'Depressed' Student Cites His Reasons in Suicide Note
The 18-year-old scribbled a 'suicide note' on the wall of his house in Ambejogai in Maharashtra before hanging himself in his study room using his mother's saree.
Representative image.
Mumbai: An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Beed district of Maharashtra, apparently as he was depressed over failing to become a "good human being" and fulfill his parents' expectations, police said on Thursday.
The incident came to light on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that before ending his life, he scribbled a "suicide note" on the wall of his house at Yogeshwari Nagari in Ambejogai.
"The student, Guruprasad Ghadge, ended his life by hanging himself in his study room using his mother's saree," an official said. "Although the exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be known, police found a 'suicide note' written on the wall of the study room."
"The note said - 'Living in this world is much tougher than we think and I made every effort to become a good human being, but failed every time. Mom, dad, I could not become your good son, forgive me. I will not able to stay alive in this situation...I quit'," the official added.
The incident came to light after his father Ramprasad Ghadge, who teaches specially-abled children, returned home from the school, he said.
"Ghadge found the study room locked from inside. As there was no response despite repeated knocking, he broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Guruprasad's body hanging from the ceiling," he said.
Guruprasad was rushed to a hospital, but declared brought dead, he said, adding that he was alone at home at that time as his mother was admitted to a hospital.
A case of accidental death was registered at Ambejogai police station and a probe is on, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US
- Malaika Arora Shares Unseen Black and White Photo From Seaside Photoshoot
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Colleague Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal