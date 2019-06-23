Depressed with TB Disease, Medical Student Commits Suicide in Banaras Hindu University
Manisha Kumari, a junior resident at the Ophthalmology Department, left behind a two-page suicide note in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment.
Representative image.
Varanasi: A student at the Institute of Medical Science Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room at the varsity campus here on Sunday afternoon.
Police said Manisha's body had been sent for post-mortem and her parents had been informed of the tragedy.
Manisha, a native of Jamui in Bihar, had joined IMS-BHU as junior resident-I in 2017 and was allotted room number 41 in the lady doctors' hostel.
Inspector Lanka police station, Bharat Bhushan said the BHU proctorial board alerted them after hostel inmates found her body hanging in her room around 12.30 p.m. and raised an alarm.
