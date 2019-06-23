Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Depressed with TB Disease, Medical Student Commits Suicide in Banaras Hindu University

Manisha Kumari, a junior resident at the Ophthalmology Department, left behind a two-page suicide note in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Depressed with TB Disease, Medical Student Commits Suicide in Banaras Hindu University
Representative image.
Loading...

Varanasi: A student at the Institute of Medical Science Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room at the varsity campus here on Sunday afternoon.

Manisha Kumari, a junior resident at the Ophthalmology Department, left behind a two-page suicide note in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment.

Police said Manisha's body had been sent for post-mortem and her parents had been informed of the tragedy.

Manisha, a native of Jamui in Bihar, had joined IMS-BHU as junior resident-I in 2017 and was allotted room number 41 in the lady doctors' hostel.

Inspector Lanka police station, Bharat Bhushan said the BHU proctorial board alerted them after hostel inmates found her body hanging in her room around 12.30 p.m. and raised an alarm.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram