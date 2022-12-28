Depression in Men: Know The Common Symptoms And What To Do

Depression is a serious mental health condition that impacts your daily lifestyle. But with proper care and attention, it can be taken care of. According to Medical News Today, depression is more common in women. But the number of men, suffering from depression, who died by suicide is comparatively four times more than women. It is, thus, extremely important to know the common signs of depression. The symptoms of depression in men and women may be very different. Below, we have mentioned some of the most common symptoms of depression in men and the ways one can treat it.

Behavioural signs

Behavioural symptoms of depression can occur in both men and women. Men are more likely than women to engage in risk-taking behaviour or display anger; for example, men are more likely to consume alcohol and drugs, when they struggle with depression. Some more behavioural symptoms in men include avoiding family or social situations, working obsessively without taking proper breaks, finding it hard to keep up with work or family responsibilities, becoming more controlling or abusive in relationships and attempting suicide.

Emotional Symptoms

It could be easier for some men to share their physical problems than mood swings. But there is a strong connection between the mind and body. Even if a symptom seems trivial or unimportant, it is crucial to discuss it with a doctor. Some of the emotional symptoms of depression in men include agitation, aggression, anger, emotional withdrawal from friends, family and colleagues, hopelessness, lack of libido and restlessness.

Physical signs

Men with depression may first notice physical signs. Depression is thought of as a mental health disorder, but it also reflects on the body. Some of the physical symptoms include headaches, tightness in the chest, joints, and limbs, back pain, digestive problems, tiredness, sleeping too much or too little, and feeling restless or agitated.

How to Treat Depression?

There are several methods for treating depression. Everyone responds to treatment differently, but a doctor can help a patient decide which course of action would be the most beneficial for them. Some of the therapies include cognitive behavioural therapy, interpersonal therapy, problem-solving therapy, and psychodynamic therapy.

