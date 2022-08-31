‘Deprived of Mother’s Love for 7 Yrs’, Indrani Mukherjea’s Daughter Vidhie Seeks Court Nod to Stay with Her

Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea who is currently out on bail in the Sheena Bora murder case, has approached a special CBI court in Mumbai seeking permission to stay with her mother.

Vidhie has been living in London for several years and is returning to India on September 10, as per her application. She claimed she was deprived of her mother’s love as a minor when Indrani was arrested in 2015, in connection with her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder, news agency PTI reported.

In the plea, moved through advocate Ranjeet Sangle, Vidhie said separation with her mother has affected her emotional well-being and she is now finding it extremely difficult to cope with it and hence she wants to live with Indrani.

Stating that Indrani is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia, Vidhie said she wants to provide her proper personal and medical care. Vidhie’s plea further said since her statement had been recorded by the CBI in the case, she felt it “right and proper” to seek prior permission from the special court, presiding over the case.

“To be able to reside with one’s mother, to take care of one’s ailing mother and to be taken care of by one’s mother, is a fundamental right of any child and as such…,” the plea added.

Special court judge SP Naik Nimbalkar has sought the prosecution’s reply and adjourned the matter to September 7.

Mukerjea (50) was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this year. She was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Bora was Indrani’s daughter from her previous relationship.

(With PTI inputs)

