An initiative by &
1-min read

Deputy CM Sends Legal Notice to BJP Leaders for 'False Allegations' on Classrooms Built by AAP

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, sought a written apology from them or else he would go ahead with legal proceedings including prosecution for criminal defamation.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
Deputy CM Sends Legal Notice to BJP Leaders for 'False Allegations' on Classrooms Built by AAP
File photo of Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia.
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Wednesday served a legal notice to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and his party colleagues Vijender Gupta and Pravesh Verma for "false allegations" on classrooms built by the AAP government.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, sought a written apology from them or else he would go ahead with legal proceedings including prosecution for criminal defamation.

The deputy chief minister has sent the notice through his counsel Mohd Irsad.

Tiwari and other leaders on Monday alleged a Rs 2,000-crore "scam" in the construction of school classrooms by the Delhi government.

Citing an RTI reply, Tiwari had claimed that the AAP government constructed 12,782 classrooms at a cost of Rs 2,892 crore, while it needed just Rs 800 crore.

"You have alleged that the buildings being built are substandard and that the 34 contractors are Mr (CM Arvind Kejriwal) Kejriwal's, the Aam Aadmi Party's members and my clients' relatives, friends and colleagues, without any basis for these statement."

"Each of these statements, as well as the other statements in the offending publication is false and baseless," Sisodia's lawyer said in the notice.

On Tuesday, Sisodia had said the AAP government was committed to providing quality education to poor children and would not shy away from spending Rs 25 lakh per classroom in state-run schools.

