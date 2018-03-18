English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deputy Commissioner Dives Into Arabian Sea to Distribute Voter ID Cards to Millennials in Karnataka's Karwar
In election-bound Karnataka, the district administration in Uttara Kannada is diving into deep sea water to give out Voter Identity Cards.
The Deputy Commissioner SS Nakul with Zilla Panchayat CEO L Chandrashekhara Naik and Scuba diving instructor Ranjith Poonja at Devabhag beach to distribute the voter ID cards.
Karwar, Karnataka: Those who run from pillar to post to get their Voter Identity Card may not believe this. Getting that all important card is not an easy job in many parts of India.
In election-bound Karnataka, the district administration in Uttara Kannada is diving into deep sea water to give out Voter Identity Cards.
Yes, that is correct. The Deputy Commissioner, who is also the district returning officer, is diving into the Arabian Sea to distribute voter ID cards to "millennial voters".
Those who were born on the first day of the millennium (January 1, 2000) are called “millennials". Uttara Kannada district has 13 such first time voters.
Deputy Commissioner SS Nakul dived under 15 feet water into the deep blue sea with Zilla Panchayat CEO L Chandrashekhara Naik and scuba diving instructor Ranjith Poonja at Devabhag beach to distribute the voter ID cards.
Nakul handed over voter ID cards to Deeksha and Prithvi from Mudeshwar in Bhatkal taluk under the sea. The event lasted for 15 minutes.
Nakul, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer, has taken the enrolment and distribution of voter cards seriously and is visiting all parts of the vast Uttara Kannada district to make sure that all eligible voters get to vote in the Assembly elections to be held in May.
