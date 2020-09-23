Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complains of fever and low oxygen levels, said his Office.

He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation.

Sisodia is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who has tested positive for Covid-19.