Deputy NSA RN Ravi to Visit Nagaland to Brief Legislators About Status of Peace Talks

RN Ravi, the deputy national security advisor (NSA) is scheduled to visit to Nagaland to brief the stakeholders on the status of Naga peace process on February 26.V Horam, member of the steering committee of NSCN(IM), confirmed Ravi’s visit and said, “His visit Is happening as per schedule before the Lok Sabha elections. He will discuss the issue with the representatives of Naga Civil Societies and Naga Hohos.’Ravi, who is central government’s representative for Naga peace talks, will arrive in Dimapur on February 26 and straightaway head to Kohima, where he is expected to hold a series of meetings with stakeholders, legislators, apex tribal bodies and civil society organisations on the status of the peace process. He will return to Dimapur on February 27 and leave for Delhi on February 28 afternoon.After taking over as government of India’s representative to Naga peace talks in 2014, Ravi first arrived in Nagaland on May, 2015 and met Naga stakeholders. After the split of NSCN(K) in 2018, NSCN/GPRN (K) led by Khango Konyak expressed desire to restore ceasefire and on January 29, 2019 formally joined the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), and subsequently joined the ongoing peace process.During his tenure as the representative, Ravi has managed to rope in seven Naga Political Groups (NPGs), apart from NSCN(IM), which was already into talks with the government since 1997. On August 3, 2015, Ravi signed ‘Framework Agreement’ with NSCN (IM) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Rajnath Singh.He then went on to sign another agreement with the working committee of NNPGs on November 17, 2017. Despite opening the door to all NPGs and holding a series of interactions with various sections of the Naga society, Ravi, who has maintained that there would be “only one peace process and one agreement” to the decades-old political issue in the state, is yet to sit together with NSCN (IM) and NNPGs.Currently, Thuingaleng Muivah, general secretary of NSCN(IM) and other collective leadership of the insurgent group are busy in Camp Hebron, Dimapur, to hold several rounds of meeting with all civil society of Nagas on the status of the peace talk.