Deputy Registrar of BITS Pilani Dies By Suicide
The deputy registrar of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani allegedly died by suicide in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said. The body of R C Dagar was found hanging at his residential quarters in BITS campus Thursday morning.
Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital. Dagar, who was also holding the acting charge of registrar, was a native of Haryana.
The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said. His sister has alleged that he was under mental stress due to the workload, a police officer said, adding that the matter was being probed.