‘Der Aaye Durust Aaye’, Says Mayawati After Yogi Govt Books Invokes NSA Against 2 for Attack on Dalits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking action in cases related to atrocities on Dalits but said the move came “a bit late” in the day.

The former chief minister said strict action must be ensured against all such culprits, irrespective of their faith and political affiliations.

“Be it in Azamgarh, Kanpur or any other district in Uttar Pradesh, all atrocities on Dalits are highly condemnable. Also the faith and political affiliations of the culprits should not be a hindrance in strict action against them. The BSP believes that strict action should be taken against culprits no matter who they are,” she said in a tweet.

Referring to a recent case where a Dalit teenaged girl was harassed, Mayawati said, “In the recent case of Azamgarh where Dalit girls were harassed, the action by UP Chief Minister is appreciated, albeit it came a bit late. In case of sisters and daughters, if the action is taken immediately and in time, it will be better.”

On Yogi Adityanath’s order’s the accused in the case were booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Till date, 19 people in the case have been booked under NSA. A reward has also been declared for information about accused who are on the run since the incident. In another incident from Jaunpur where houses of Dalits were burnt after an altercation with local strongmen, Adityanath had issued a similar order of booking the accused under the NSA. The policemen who showed laxity in handling the situation were also suspended after the matter came to light.





