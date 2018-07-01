English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dera Sacha Sauda Behind Bargadi Sacrilege, 2 Preachers Were on Target: Commission Report
The probe based on the interrogation of the arrested ‘premis’ revealed that the group planned not only to flare up communal tensions but also plotted the murder of two Sikh preachers.
File Photo of anti-Dera Sacha Sauda protest. (Reuters)
Chandigarh: The probe in Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing incident has revealed the involvement of Dera Sacha Sauda followers, known as ‘premis’. The incidents, according to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports, were aimed at creating communal tensions across Punjab.
The final report on the incidents of sacrilege at Village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari, Gurusar and Mallke, as well as the firing incident of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura was submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh by the Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission on Saturday.
The investigating team of Punjab Police had arrested several followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda while investigating the 3-year-old sacrilege incidents at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages of Faridkot.
The probe based on the interrogation of the arrested ‘premis’ revealed that the group planned not only to flare up communal tensions but also plotted the murder of two Sikh preachers, Baljit Singh Daduwal and Harjinder Singh Maji. The duo had vehemently opposed the Dera Sacha Sauda in their statements.
The alleged mastermind has been identified as Mahinderpal Singh, according to highly placed sources. There were three main handlers Pradeep, Harsh and Sandeep, behind the incidents.
Singh had hired Sukhjinder Singh and Neela, who were also Dera followers, to execute the sacrilege of the holy Guru Granth Sahib. Other accused are Shakti Singh, Baljit, Bhola, Nishant, Bittu Kapdewala, Raju Dhodi, Narender Sharma. These accused worked on the diktats of Pardeep, Harsh and Sandeep of the Dera.
The Plot:
The accused had been ordered to put up posters with derogatory comments on Sikh spiritual leaders. According to sources, these accused then stole ‘ang’ of the holy Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawaharsinghwala and tore up some pages of holy Granth and threw them in a drain near Kotkapura, Punjab.
Mastermind Mahinderpal has admitted to the same in his confessions before Moga court. The commission report has revealed that two cars, two motorcycles, were recovered from the accused in the case.
