Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Granted 1-day Parole to Meet Ailing Mother

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently lodged in a Rohtak jail, was on Friday granted one-day parole to meet his ailing mother, officials said. For the daylong parole, he was taken from the Rohtak’s Sunaria jail to meet his mother at a location, which has been kept as “classified" in view of the security reasons and to avoid his followers from gathering there, they said.

The dera head left the jail under heavy police escort, the officials said. Earlier this week, the dera chief had sought an emergency parole to meet his ailing mother.

Serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, he had submitted some documents regarding the ailment of his mother to the prison authorities and had sought a 21-day parole to attend to her, prison officials had said earlier. Prison officials had written to the Haryana Police in this regard and sought an NoC from them, after which the daylong parole was granted.

Before taking a decision on his parole plea, considerations mainly on law and order ground are taken into account, sources said. In October last year too, the Sirsa dera head was given a day’s parole to meet his ailing mother.

The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here