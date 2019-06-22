Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Seeks Over Month-long Parole for Farming
Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent has written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet on parole would be feasible or not.
File photo of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Getty Images)
Rohtak (Har): Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has sought parole for over a month for farming at his fields in Haryana's Sirsa, officials said on Saturday.
The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and murder of a journalist.
Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent has written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet on parole would be feasible or not.
In the communique, the jail superintendent has mentioned that Gurmeet's conduct in the jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.
The district administration has been asked to submit a report to Commissioner, Rohtak Division, with a copy marked to the jail superintendent.
On receiving the letter, Sirsa Police has approached the Revenue Department to ascertain how much land the Dera chief owns.
"We have asked the Revenue Department to provide record as to how much land is in his name. The details are awaited," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, Rajesh Kumar told PTI over phone.
In August of 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. A special CBI court in Panchkula had in January this year also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Men, Please Don’t Let Kabir Singh Convince You that Women Like Dominating, Possessive Lovers
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- 'Dr. Marijuana Pepsi': Woman Who Refused to Change Unusual Birth Name Gets PhD
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s