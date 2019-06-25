Take the pledge to vote

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Parole Plea for Farming May be Rejected as Report Reveals He Does Not Own Land

Gurmeet Singh, who is currently lodged at Sunaria jail after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist, had sought parole over a month ago claiming that he has to tend to his fields in Haryana's Sirsa.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Parole Plea for Farming May be Rejected as Report Reveals He Does Not Own Land
File photo of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Getty Images)
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Singh’s parole application may be canceled as land records submitted by the Revenue Department showed that he does not own land.

Gurmeet Singh, who is currently lodged at Sunaria jail after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist, had sought parole over a month ago claiming that he has to tend to his fields in Haryana's Sirsa.

Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the district administration has been asked to submit a report to Commissioner, Rohtak Division.

According to the subsequent report that was submitted by the Revenue Department to the Sirsa district administration, Gurmeet Singh does not own any land of his own in Sirsa.

The report that was submitted by the department, states that the Dera sect owns 250 acres of land. However, there is no mention of the Dera leader's name.

The report also states that the entire land is owned by the Dera Sacha Sauda Trust

This thus negates the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (temporary release) Act on the basis of which the parole has been sought.

According to the Act, a prisoner may be temporarily released if the state government is satisfied that his release is necessary for ploughing, sowing or harvesting or carrying on any other agricultural operation of his land or his father's undivided land in the possession of the prisoner.

Gurmeet Singh’s parole thus stands to be canceled as a result despite the jail superintendent vouching for his good conduct.

Meanwhile, the police fear violence, akin to riots that were seen at the time of his arrest, if he is released.

Also Watch

