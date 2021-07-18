Derek O'Brien Claims PM Attended All-party Meet for Less Than 10 Mins, Pralhad Joshi Hits Back

TMC MP Derek O’Brien took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was present in the all-party meeting held on Sunday for less than 10 minutes, reacting to which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it was Modi who pioneered attending the meet as PM since 2014. Modi in a Twitter post said that he attended the all-party meeting.

“Took part in the all-party meeting before the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner," the PM said. At the meeting attended by 33 parties, the prime minister said suggestions from public representatives, especially from the opposition, were valuable as they made the discussion rich. The meeting was held a day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and was attended by floor leaders of various political parties.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi were present at the meeting. “Prime Minister, Sir. True. You did TAKE PART. The Parliament meeting lasted for 2 hours and 40 minutes. We had the pleasure of your company for 9 minutes. You listened for 3 minutes. Allowed the photographers/video cams in for 2 minutes. And spoke to us for 4 minutes," tweeted O’ Brien. After the meeting, the TMC RS MP had earlier tweeted about the short presence of the PM. “Today’s all-party meet before #Parliament session. 11am-1.28 pm: Leaders of Oppn parties speak. Urge GOI not to mock Parliament & discuss issues. 1.29 pm: HE enters. 1.30-1.31 pm: Photo Op. 1.32-1.34 pm: Last Oppn leader speaks. 1.35-1.39 pm: HE speaks.

1.40: Bye (HE was there for 9mins)." In response to O’Brien’s tweet, Joshi claimed that it was clear the TMC MP had a problem with Modi chairing the all-party meeting. “Mr. O’Brien should answer whether any PM attended this meeting before 2014? It is Modi ji who has pioneered attendance as PM since 2014," the parliamentary affairs minister tweeted.

