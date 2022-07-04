Derogatory Remarks Against Kichcha Sudeep Irks Director Nanda Kishore

Social media is one place that has its fair share of advantages and disadvantages. Recently, a person took to social media and talked about popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep in a derogatory manner. This didn’t go down well with director Nanda Kishore and he released a video on social media.

In the video, Kishore lashed out and expressed anger against the person who spoke in a derogatory manner.

Nanda Kishore said, “I came across a video of a man speaking ill of Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep. Kannada art lovers are like our parents. Kannada actors have made many contributions to their own framework. There’s an example of art lovers carrying them on their heads.”

Kishore added, “Sudeep’s achievement is huge. If the entire Indian film industry is looking back at Kannada cinema, it is because of such heroes. It would be wrong to say that everyone on the way says something about such people. In your own language, which says Kannada actors are eunuchs, you know what kind of culture you have come from. You used the names of great Kannada actors for your propaganda and made derogatory remarks against them. If you are not eunuchs, where are you now?”

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep will next be seen in Vikrant Rona, where he plays a dual role. Recently, the trailer of the film was released, which was also attended by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Vikrant Rona will also be released in 3D and its overseas rights have been taken by One Twenty8 Media at Rs 10 crore. The film will be theatrically released on July 28, 2022, and has been directed by Anup Bhandari.

