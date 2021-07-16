'Desh ke Aspirations...': Railway Minister's Message With a Selfie at Fancy Gandhinagar Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the inauguration of the revamped Gandhinagar Capital railway station in Gujarat today and posted a selfie on Twitter showing the station’s upgraded infrastructure. The photo was taken at the ticket counter, where a few employees sat behind a glass partition, waiting for passengers. The station, which was decorated with flowers, was built to the same standards as airports in order to improve public satisfaction.

Vaishnaw said that the train station was rebuilt in order to meet the country’s aspirations.

Gandhinagar Capital is India’s first redeveloped station, with a luxury hotel, themed lighting, and an interfaith prayer centre.

The Railway Minister was visiting the station before Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated it and flagged off two trains this afternoon. The Union minister stated that this station will make the entire country proud, and that every development is helping to establish a self-sufficient India.

Modi had also inaugurated the newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and later inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad.

Vaishnaw said he toured the station with Junior Railway Minister Darshana Jardosh and met with authorities to discuss the project. He also posted some photos of the station.

The Ministry of Railways’ Twitter account previously published a video of the station that provided a “first look" at the platform area. The 37-second footage also gave a view of the station’s accompanying massive structure.

