Design Policies to Cover Coronavirus Treatment, Insurance Regulator Tells Companies
In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector borne diseases.
Salesmen at a chemist shop wear protective masks outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide.
In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector borne diseases.
"For the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections, insurers are advised to design products covering the costs of treatment for coronavirus," the regulator said in a circular.
There are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India.
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers to expeditiously attend to claims for treatment of coronavirus.
"Where hospitalisation is covered in a product, insurers shall ensure that the cases related to Corona virus disease (COVID-19) shall be expeditiously handled," it said.
Also, the costs of admissible medical expenses during the course of treatment, including the treatment during quarantine period, should be settled in accordance to the applicable terms and conditions of policy contract and the extant regulatory framework.
"All the claims reported under COVID-19 shall be thoroughly reviewed by the claims review committee before repudiating the claims," the circular added.
Over six lakh people have been screened for novel coronavirus at 21 airports. Also more than 10 lakh incoming people at India's open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar have been screened as well.
