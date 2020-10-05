Designated Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami Leaves for Dhaka

India's designated high commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami on Monday left for Dhaka through Agartala-Akhaura check post after a two day visit to Tripura, officials said. He was received by India's Assistant High Commissioner in Chittagong in Bangladesh Anindya Banerjee and then left for Dhaka by road, director of Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) of Agartala Akhaura check post, Debasish Nandi said.

Doraiswami, who will replace Riva Ganguli Das, had arrived here on Saturday and met Governor Ramesh Bais and paida courtesy call to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, officials said. He said the relation with Bangladesh is civilisational, lingual and cultural and with the completion of the new projects a new vista will open for boosting trade and economy and people to people relations.

"Bangladesh is our closest neighbour and the relation between the two countries is at its height now," he told reporters at Sabroom, which he visited on Sunday. Sabroom is the southernmost town in South Tripura district where a Special Economic Zone would be setup and abridge is being built on Feni river for connecting Chittagong with Tripura.

Doraiswamy visited various ongoing projects of communications, business and trade with Bangladesh, officials said. He visited Nischintapur rail yard on the Indo-Bangla international border, near here, where a station is being built to connect the Akhaura station in Bangladesh.

The 15-km-long track is targeted to be completed by the end of 2021 for connecting Bangladesh railways with the railway network in Indias North-East and West Bengal to boost trade and economy, officials said. He also visited the sophisticated check post at Srimantapur in Sipahijala district where a jetty was constructed recently on Gomati river, which is connected with a new waterway with Daudkandi in Comilla district in Bangladesh.

Swami also visited Muhurighat Land Customs Station in Belonia in South Tripura district bordering Feni district in the neighbouring country.