Desilting Work of Ranbir Canal Along International Border in Jammu Completed Despite Pak Objection: BSF

Ignoring the objection by Pakistan, the Border Security Force carried out the desilting work of the Ranbir Canal along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district on Wednesday, providing much needed relief to the border residents including farmers, a BSF spokesperson said.

The work on the canal was undertaken in the Arnia and RS Pura sector ahead and along the border fence amid the apprehension of cross-border firing by Pakistani rangers, he said.

The Ranbir Canal, considered to be the lifeline of Jammu, was constructed in 1905 as the major source of irrigation for farmers in the region. The famous basmati rice of R S Pura owes its cultivation primarily to the canal.

"The irrigation and flood control department of J&K approached BSF authorities for assistance in desilting work in the canal ahead of and in close vicinity of the border. Despite huge apprehension of firing by Pakistan to thwart the work, the BSF timely help to the J&K government was made in the best interest of farmers," the spokesperson said.

With a total length of 59.55 kms, the canal was the game changing project which laid the foundation of rapid transformation of rural agricultural economy in Jammu. It enters into close vicinity of the IB and a large amount of silt had deposited in it which resulted in huge blocks in the canal system and restricting the flow of water.

"Due to the blockade, optimum use of irrigation facilities could not be utilised the farmers in the region were also constantly approaching the UT government for desilting work in the canal," the spokesperson said.

He said the work was taken up in the Arnia and RS Pura sector two days back under the supervision of senior officers with full proof security to civil staff working ahead of the fence.

"The work was completed in record time. Pakistani Rangers objected to the work and also adopted an aggressive posture but the deft and tactical handling of the situation led to successful completion of work," the spokesperson said.

He said the locals are very happy about the work as it would immensely benefit farmers in Jammu district.