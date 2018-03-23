GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 59/59 seats
28 10 4 3 3 2 2 1 2 4
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
1000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand2/2 seats
1100000000
Karnataka4/4 seats
1300000000
Kerala1/1 seats
0000000001
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana3/3 seats
0000300000
Uttar Pradesh10/10 seats
9000000001
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal5/5 seats
0140000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 87
UPA 57
OTH 100
0
»
2-min read

Desire Peaceful Ties With India, Want to Sort Diplomats' Harassment Issue Soon: Pakistan Envoy

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the event at the Pakistan embassy which was also joined by diplomats from a number of countries.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Desire Peaceful Ties With India, Want to Sort Diplomats' Harassment Issue Soon: Pakistan Envoy
File image of India Pakistan Flags.
New Delhi: Pakistan wants to sort out "as soon as possible" the issue of alleged harassment of diplomats, its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said on Friday and asserted that Islamabad desired "peaceful and good-neighbourly" relations with India.

In an address at a reception to mark Pakistan National Day, Mahmood, referring to overall ties between the two countries, said building a future different from the past remains indispensable and hoped that there would be hard reflection by both sides on the "time lost" and the "opportunities missed".

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the event at the Pakistan embassy which was also joined by diplomats from a number of countries. Some low-ranking leaders from a number of separatist outfits from Kashmir also attended the reception.

Mahmood, who came back to India last night, a week after he was called to Islamabad for consultations amid the raging row between India and Pakistan over harassment of diplomats, at a separate event earlier in the day, said such issues affect the relations between the two countries.

"I discussed this issue (alleged harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India) with our government. We want to sort out this issue as soon as possible because it affects the relations between the countries," he said.

In his brief address at the reception in the evening, the Pakistan envoy said, "I do hope that at this pivotal moment, with India and Pakistan at 70, there would be hard reflection on the time lost, and the opportunities missed."

"Building a future different from the past remains indispensable. We owe it to our next generations. We must give them a future of hope and opportunities. I hope we can prove equal to the task and work purposefully to advance the worthy goals of honourable peace, equal security, and shared prosperity," he said.

In this context, Mahmood also talked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's communication with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the Republic Day in January where Abbasi had expressed the hope that the years to come would be different from the years gone by. The envoy also said that Pakistan's "endeavours" to fight the scourge of terrorism continue to move "apace, as reflected in the success of operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raad al Fasaad".

Mahmood was called back to Islamabad for consultations after alleged incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi, with the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson claiming the Indian government failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation of Pakistani diplomats, their families and staff by its intelligence agencies.

India and Pakistan have accused each other of harassing diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi. Mahmood said, "Pakistan desired peaceful and good-neighbourly relations with India on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect. It was important to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, peacefully through dialogue."

He also said that peace was in the mutual interest of both countries and it could only be achieved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hindi Cinema Stars Laud News18 Reel Movie Awards For Honouring New-Age Cinema

Hindi Cinema Stars Laud News18 Reel Movie Awards For Honouring New-Age Cinema

Recommended For You