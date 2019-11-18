Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Desperate Pakistan, Militant Handlers Trying New Tactics, Violence to Provoke People, Warns J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh asked officers to identify the saboteurs and elements who might disturb the peace in the Union territory.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Desperate Pakistan, Militant Handlers Trying New Tactics, Violence to Provoke People, Warns J&K DGP
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Srinagar: Pakistan and militant handlers have become desperate and are trying various tactics to provoke and scare people, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has said.

"Pakistan and terrorist handlers have become desperate and tried various tactics and violence to provoke and scare people. The police should remain alert to thwart their attempts," a police spokesperson quoted Singh as having said during a function here on Sunday.

The Director General of Police (DGP) inaugurated the Zonal Cyber police station at the District Police Office here and reviewed security and law and order in the district, the spokesperson said on Monday.

The state police chief asked officers to identify the saboteurs and elements who might disturb the peace in the Union territory, he added.

Complimenting the officers for maintaining peace and public order, the DGP asked them to remain alert and fully prepared to thwart any act of the saboteurs.

"The challenges of militancy have been faced effectively in the past and more needs to be done on this front to curb it completely. The cases of militancy and violence by terrorists and mischief mongers should be taken to a logical conclusion by carrying out appropriate investigations. Mischief mongers should be booked under stringent laws," Singh said.

During his interaction with senior officers, the DGP sought individual briefings on important subjects of law and order, security of vital installations, the preventive measures taken and surveillance through different methods, the spokesperson said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram