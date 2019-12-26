Desperate to Cure Children's 'Disabilities', Karnataka Parents Bury 3 in Neck-deep Mud on Solar Eclipse

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, three children in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district were buried neck-deep in mud during solar eclipse on Thursday to "cure their disabilities and illness".

The incident occurred in district's Taj Sultanpet village where the children, aged three, eight and eleven, were buried during the eclipse that was visible from different parts of the country. The phenomenon was visible in different parts of Karnataka between 8am and 11am.

"A girl and two boys were buried in neck-deep mud. We got information about the incident through a phone call. We rushed to the spot, took the children out of it and shifted them to a hospital. They are stable now," said Kalaburagi taluk tehsildar Mallesha.

"District administration will decide on what legal action needs to be taken," he added.

