Desperate to Fund Studies, Gurugram Nurse Tries to Extort 1 Cr by Threatening to Kidnap Bizman’s Son

The Nurse, identified as Fiza Khan alias Nashrin, wanted to pursue MBBS but since the fee is very expensive, she decided to extort money from her former employer, the police said.

Updated:July 12, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
Desperate to Fund Studies, Gurugram Nurse Tries to Extort 1 Cr by Threatening to Kidnap Bizman’s Son
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The police have arrested two persons, including a nurse, for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from a city-based businessman by threatening to kidnap his 11-year-old son, the police said.

The matter came to light when the victim registered a complaint with the Sector 14 police station. "The extortion call was made on July 8 and we put the phone number of the accused under surveillance. It was found that a woman was behind the threatening call," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

"We strongly suspected known persons behind the extortion attempt. The complainant had told us that he had hired a nurse, Fiza Khan alias Nashrin, some 10 months ago to take care of his elderly mother. Fiza was not happy when she left the job," Bokan said.

The phone number was found to be active at Iffco Chowk area of Gurugram. "Multiple teams were sent to identify the accused. He was eventually arrested on the basis of technical surveillance," Bokan said.

During interrogation, the accused Mustakim Khan, 33, revealed that he was lured by Fiza to make the threatening call. She had promised to pay him Rs 20 lakh. Since the amount was huge, he agreed.

Fiza has eight siblings and her father is the sole bread earner of the family. She wanted to pursue MBBS but since the fee is very expensive, she decided to extort money from where she was earlier employed, the police said.

"The extortion call was made on July 8 and since then the victim had not made any attempt to pay up. Fiza decided to meet Mustakim near Sector 14 market on Thursday and chose a place to keep a watch on the victim’s son," Bokan said.

"As Fiza was not aware about the arrest of Mustakim, officials of Gurugram police caught her when she arrived to meet him," he added.

