'Despicable Attack': PM Modi Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Gadchiroli Blast
At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district Wednesday.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Naxal attack on security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, saying perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.
"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he tweeted.
At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said.
Earlier in the day, the Naxals torched 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day, they said.
Those killed in the blast were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, an official said.
"My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," the prime minister said in his tweet. "
Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019
