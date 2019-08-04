Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Despite Advisories, Tourists, Mostly Foreigners, Continue to Visit Kashmir

The state government on Friday directed all tourists to leave the Valley in the wake of fresh intelligence inputs about possible terror attack following which many countries also issued travel advisories to their citizens.

Aakash Hassan | News18.com@Aakashhassan

Updated:August 4, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Foreign tourists carry their luggage as they walk on the banks of the Dal Lake on Sunday. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Even as the government issued an advisory to tourists in Kashmir for an immediate exit from the Valley, scores of tourists continued to visit the troubled state amid heightened tension.

An official told News18 that as many as 200 fresh visitors have arrived in Srinagar in the last two days, most of them foreigners.

The state government’s home department on Friday directed all tourists to leave the Valley in the wake of fresh intelligence inputs about possible terror attack following which many countries also issued travel advisories to their respective citizens.

So far the UK, Germany, Australia and Israel have warned their citizens against travelling to the state.

According to the director of the state’s tourism department, around 137 foreign tourists landed at the Srinagar Airport on Saturday alone. “Today, another seven foreigners arrived here,” he said.

An official in the tourism department said hotels and houseboats were being checked to ensure that all tourists leave the Valley as soon as possible.

“Around 98% tourists have left,” Tourism Director Nisar Ahmad told News18. “There is a possibility that some tourists might be on trekking routes and hence, out of the communication range,” he said.

As many as 9,400 tourists (2,956 by air) were evacuated from the Valley, sources in Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The tension erupted in Kashmir after the Centre mobilised over 30,000 additional troops to Kashmir. The government has also issued a number of advisories to officials and the state police denoting that Kashmir is likely to face an emergency situation.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

