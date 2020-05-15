Despite Agra Emerging as Virus Hotspot, This is How Neighbouring Firozabad Kept Its Numbers Low

While Agra has emerged as the biggest coronavirus hotspot of Uttar Pradesh with 785 cases, the adjoining district of Firozabad has kept itself relatively safe from the clutches of the disease.

A total of 194 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Firozabad, which is as low as 20% of the cases in Agra. Out of the total, 119 people have recovered, leaving just 71 active cases for the district administration to take care of. Four deaths have been reported in the district so far.

In comparison, there have been 24 fatalities in Agra till now, with 367 active cases, as 394 from the total tally have recovered. So what are the measures that can be credited to Firozabad's relatively low numbers?

Firozabad DM Chandra Vijay Singh sheds light on the issue.

“We have been focusing on contact tracing and sampling of initial cases and then isolating them from society. The hotspots were effectively sealed," he said.

Singh said that there was timely closing of the Galla Mandi (nearby grains market), while the delivery of food essentials was kept up at a robust pace.

"The delivery of vegetables, fruits, ration, and other essential items was kept on. Massive sanitisation was carried out in hotspot areas by Nagar Nigam (municipality) team.”

“Awareness programmes were run and people were informed about immunity boosting guidelines by the AYUSH department. Comprehensive treatment was given to isolated patients by medical teams," he adds.

Singh said that vendors, milk-sellers, and hawkers were made aware of the situation, and masks were distributed to them, as well.

"Meanwhile social distancing was ensured at medical shops and CCTVs were also installed at various locations to monitor any lockdown breach,” Singh said.

The district has not reported any new Covid-19 cases in the last few days. In contrast, the tally continues to rise in adjoining Agra.

Ten inmates of Agra jail recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Wednesday. Samples of 15 officials and 100 other jail inmates have been sent for testing. They have been kept in isolation, while their results are awaited.

According to UP Health Department, 147 new virus cases were reported from the state on Thursday taking the Covid-19 tally in the state to 3,902.

There have been 88 fatalities due to the ongoing epidemic in the state by now, while 2,072 people have recovered; leaving 1,742 active cases.