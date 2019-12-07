Despite All Odds Andaman's Aberdeen Police Station Ranked Best in the Country

Kolkata: Despite the limited resources, remote location and poor connectivity, Aberdeen Police Station in South Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday has been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the best police station in the country.

The selection was made by the officials of Quality Council of India (QCI) which evaluated the police stations and submitted its report to MHA.

"They examined everything including public feedback, crime rate, detection, corruption angel, community policing, crèche facility, action take, assistance in case of SOS and coastal security," Dependra Pathak, DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands said.

The DGP added that the police station had a decent record of crime detection and serving the people. Dependra Pathak said, “Our crime detection rate is above 95 per cent and it is really very exciting as well as challenging to work here. The weather is very unpredictable and it falls under high earthquake zone. Unlike mainland, situation is very different here starting from Internet, cell phone connectivity and other basis amenities. But despite all odds, our officers gave their best to serve the people of this Islands."

The police station remains one of the busiest station confronting various issues on a daily basis. “Despite the challenges, the police station and its staff has been dedicating best of their services to the people. Various proactive actions and special community oriented policing efforts has been taken by the department in the last one year which has led us win the award," the DGP added.

Station House Officer Sanjay Kumar has received the award from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the DGPs/IGPs conference held in Pune on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also selected Balasinor Police Station in Mahisagar district of Gujarat at the second place and Ajk Burhanpur Station in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh at the third position.

In 2015, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the DGPs conference in Gujarat, had suggested grading police stations. Since then MHA has been ranking police stations across the country based on their performance.

Other police stations including AWPS Theni police station in Tamil Nadu, Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi, Bakani in Rajasthan, Choppadandi (M) in Telangana, Bicholim in Goa and Bargawa in Madhya Pradesh were also awarded.

Last year, Campbell Bay Police station was selected as the second best in the country. Campbell Bay is nearly 523 kilometers from Port Blair.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.