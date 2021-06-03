Despite Both Doses of Vaccine, More than 2,000 Uttarakhand Cops Test Positive for Covid-19: Report

According to data shared by authorities, more than 2,000 Uttarakhand Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave and 93 per cent of them had received both doses of the vaccine.

An exclusive report by The Indian Express says 2,382 policemen tested positive while they were on duty between April and May. Among them, 2,204 have already recovered while five deaths were reported.

According to the data, two of the five policemen who died had comorbidities. The other three were not vaccinated.

According to a report by Times of India, Uttarakhand recorded deaths at more than double the national average, 2.7 per cent. This was the highest monthly toll reported by any country since the Covid outbreak began.

Uttarakhand, the venue of this year’s Mahakumbh, reported 59 per cent of all deaths from the virus in May.

As per the data analysed by NW18, on an average, per hour 165 people have lost their lives fighting the infection in May.

Further, May accounts for over 33 per cent of the total deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

In May, each day India reported more than 3,400 deaths. For at least 13 days, the toll was more than 4,000 per day.

May 19 was the deadliest day when India reported 4,529 deaths in a day, the worst single-day death toll in any country across the globe since the outbreak of the infection.

The loss of lives has left at least 577 children orphaned across India since April 1, as per the Women & Child Development Ministry data.

As per the Centre’s population projection for 2021, there are 94.02 crore people in India who are above the age of 18 and are eligible for vaccination.

