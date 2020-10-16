Despite Challenges From COVID-19, State Govt Trying To Make Raj An Ideal State: Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 15: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said despite the challenges arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the state government is trying to make Rajasthan an ideal state while carrying out economic reforms with proper utilisation of resources. Gehlot was chairing the first meeting of the chief minister’s economic reforms advisory council through video conference. He said that economic slowdown, demonetisation, reduction in GST collection and economic crisis due to the pandemic had given them an opportunity to change the model of governance along with economic reforms for sustainable development.

Quoting the chief minister, a release said that Rajasthan is not a sick state like before and the infrastructure has been constantly strengthened. “The state is advancing rapidly in the fields of education, health, roads, energy, industry etc. To maintain this pace of development, it is necessary to take strong decisions with willpower which can change the picture of the state,” he said addressing the council members. Industrialists and council member LN Mittal appreciated the state government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic. Former Airtel CEO Navaid Khan and other members also addressed the meeting. Earlier, the chief minister introduced online services of the Revenue Department. He said that the decision to provide services online will bring about a revolutionary change and people will need not to visit the department offices for works like land conversion, girdawari report, registration etc. Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary and senior officials were present at the function.

