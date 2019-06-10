English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite Cyclone, Nipah Hurdles, Govt Worked To Fulfil Promises: Kerala CM Says in 1st Progress Report
The 178-page report tracks the progress of work done by the government when the LDF came to power in May 2016 till May 23 this year.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: On completion of three years, the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led Kerala Government on Monday released a progress report, meant to provide citizens with the number of accomplished promises it had listed out in the election manifesto.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the progress report by handing over a copy to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The 178-page report tracks the progress of work done between the start of the government in May 2016 till May 23 this year. In the introductory note, Vijayan spoke about the challenges that the government faced in the last one year.
The report read, “The government had come face to face with many things unexpected in this time period. If the Ockhi cyclone wreaked havoc off Kerala coast, the Nipah virus spread too reared its ugly head during the past one year. In the third year of our governance had Kerala witnessed the worst flood of a century. In the same year, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation took place. Facing all those obstacles the government worked towards realising the promises made to people.”
The report also mentioned the immediate steps taken after the massive flood last year and the efforts at rebuilding the state. Besides, it furnished the speech delivered by the chief minister at the World Reconstruction Conference held in Geneva in 2019.
The report said that in its multi-pointed strategies to rebuild Kerala, the government had tried to take nature and geographical peculiarities into consideration for a better future.
Public opinion and feedback on the report would be accepted over email and postal letters.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the progress report by handing over a copy to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The 178-page report tracks the progress of work done between the start of the government in May 2016 till May 23 this year. In the introductory note, Vijayan spoke about the challenges that the government faced in the last one year.
The report read, “The government had come face to face with many things unexpected in this time period. If the Ockhi cyclone wreaked havoc off Kerala coast, the Nipah virus spread too reared its ugly head during the past one year. In the third year of our governance had Kerala witnessed the worst flood of a century. In the same year, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation took place. Facing all those obstacles the government worked towards realising the promises made to people.”
The report also mentioned the immediate steps taken after the massive flood last year and the efforts at rebuilding the state. Besides, it furnished the speech delivered by the chief minister at the World Reconstruction Conference held in Geneva in 2019.
The report said that in its multi-pointed strategies to rebuild Kerala, the government had tried to take nature and geographical peculiarities into consideration for a better future.
Public opinion and feedback on the report would be accepted over email and postal letters.
| Edited by: Majid Alam
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
- Anushka Sharma Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | Match Preview | Do Or Die Match For South Africa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results