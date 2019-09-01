Despite Ease in Restrictions, Normal Life Continues to Remain Affected in Kashmir for 28th Day
Landline telephone services in 29 exchanges have been made functional in addition to the 47 already in operation.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir on the 28th consecutive day on Sunday even as restrictions were eased in 11 more police station areas of the valley, officials said. Now, 82 of the 105 police station areas have no restrictions, they said.
Landline telephone services in 29 exchanges have been made functional in addition to the 47 already in operation, however, the services continue to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.
The officials said that the situation remained peaceful across the Valley on Saturday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.
On Friday, strict restrictions on the movement of people were re-imposed across the Valley in view of the apprehensions of law and order problems after congregational prayers. Only ambulances and emergency cases were allowed to move.
The restrictions were lifted in most areas on Saturday morning.
However, the officials said, normal life remained affected across the Valley for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday as markets remained shut, while public transport was off the roads.
Private cars were plying in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley and some vendors have set up stall in few areas in the civil lines of the city, they added.
They said restrictions and barricades have been removed from most areas of the Valley, but deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.
Mobile services and internet, including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet, have not been restored after being snapped on August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UA HOVR Sonic2 Review: Incredibly Smart Running Shoes That Don’t Break The Bank
- Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Dance Their Hearts Out at Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- 'If Tiger's Girlfriend is Cheating on Him, I Would Whoop Her A**,' Says Krishna Shroff
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh