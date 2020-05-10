Despite Having E-passes, Hundreds of Tamil Nadu Travellers Stopped at Karnataka Border

Vehicles from Tamil Nadu headed for Karnataka were stopped at the interstate border near Hosur after the BS Yediyurappa-led government restricted entry of travellers from other states as Covid-19 cases mount.

A long line of vehicles with irked passengers who carried e-passes procured from various district administrations in Tamil Nadu stood outside the border, as authorities manned checkpoints.

A traveller who was stopped at the border and possessed a pass to visit Bengaluru said, “We realised there were more than 200 vehicles that were not permitted to enter Karnataka. We have no choice but return to Chennai.”

He was told that the Karnataka government is not allowing Tamil Nadu vehicles as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

Vinesh, whose car was stopped at he border, wrote on Twitter, “What’s the use of e-pass when the receiver state does not allow you in. I had a valid e-pass to travel to KTK to pick up my stranded family and also had a NOC from KTK. But they don;t allow anyone from TN inside…However, very badly handled.”

Earlier on Sunday, in a cabinet meeting, it was decided that only those who were stranded in other states will be allowed to enter the state, depending on the availability of quarantine centres.