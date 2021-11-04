Despite HC Directive, Over 40 ST Bus Depots Still Shut in Maharashtra Due to Employees' Strike

Employees at more than 40 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) continued their strike on Thursday, even as the Bombay High Court has directed them to refrain from doing so, officials said.

Till 10 am, over 40 of the 250 depots of the MSRTC were shut due to the employees’ strike over their main demand for the merger of the transport undertaking with the state government, they said.

A section of the MSRTC employees is on an unannounced strike since October 28 seeking a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, according to union sources. A union leader, who did not wish to be named, told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.