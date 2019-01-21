LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Despite Health Issues, Manohar Parrikar to Present Annual Budget on January 30

Over the last few weeks, questions were being raised by the Opposition about whether Parrikar, would be present in the Assembly during the budget session

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Despite Health Issues, Manohar Parrikar to Present Annual Budget on January 30
File photo of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, will present the annual budget on January 30, the Business Advisory Committee of the state legislative assembly said on Monday.

"Governor Mridula Sinha will deliver her address to the House on January 29, when the House convenes for the three-day assembly session," an official told reporters.

Over the last few weeks, questions were being raised by the Opposition about whether Parrikar, who has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in an out of hospitals for the last 11 months, would be present in the Assembly during the budget session.


