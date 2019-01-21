English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite Health Issues, Manohar Parrikar to Present Annual Budget on January 30
Over the last few weeks, questions were being raised by the Opposition about whether Parrikar, would be present in the Assembly during the budget session
File photo of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, will present the annual budget on January 30, the Business Advisory Committee of the state legislative assembly said on Monday.
"Governor Mridula Sinha will deliver her address to the House on January 29, when the House convenes for the three-day assembly session," an official told reporters.
Over the last few weeks, questions were being raised by the Opposition about whether Parrikar, who has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in an out of hospitals for the last 11 months, would be present in the Assembly during the budget session.
