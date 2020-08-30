Despite High Virus Caseload, Tamil Nadu Reopens Malls, Hotels; Allows 100% Staff in Offices & Scraps e-Passes

Falling in line with the Unlock IV guidelines released by Centre, Tamil Nadu on Sunday announced to throw open gates to the long-prohibited activities such as public transport, malls, clubs, resorts and places of worship.

The southern state has been at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus, having lost considerable ground to the invisible virus and now fighting back to make small gains. On last count, Tamil Nadu saw well over 6,000 fresh cases and 87 deaths. By revising the lockdown measures, the state is opening itself up for frontal battle with the virus, with fewer safeguards than usual.

Here are the top takeaways from Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami's announcements on Sunday:

* All places of worship to reopen with separate SOP and cap on visitor count.

* E-passes scrapped: To limit tourist count, E-passes mandatory for visitors to Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, and other attractions. Instant e-pass facility available.

* Sunday intense lockdown scrapped. Malls to reopen but theatres to remain shut

* Playground areas and public spaces used for exercising and work-outs can be reopened.

* Metro service to resume from September 7. Bus services to recommence from Tuesday. Chennai International Airport to receive double flights a day at 50 landings.

* Clubs, hotels and parks to reopen. Resorts and recreation clubs can reopen with standard operating procedure.

* Government and private offices can work with 100% staff attendance. However, Work from Home is strongly advised.

* The following, which were prohibited under earlier lockdown, will continue to remain shut: schools, colleges, research institutions, swimming pools, entertainment parks, large auditoriums, public gatherings, beaches, zoos and museums, tourist places and suburban trains.

* Shops and restaurants can be open till 8 pm. Parcel services from hotels and restaurants can function till 9 pm.

* Religious gatherings, community and political gatherings, cultural events, educational events and other processions will continue to remain banned.

* Film shootings can be conducted with maximum staff attendance at 75 people.