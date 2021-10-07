Despite installation, Ranchi Traffic Police Can’t Use Speed Cameras Due to Govt Laxity

Despite the installation of speed enforcement cameras at various traffic points in capital Ranchi, the traffic police have not been able to use them due to apparent administration laxity. Speed sensor cameras were installed at 10 locations in and around Ranchi under the Smart City project, but the traffic authorities are yet to start using them all due to what the government says is the non-development of “coordination” between various departments.

Ranchi Traffic Police DSP Jitbahan Oraon said they are in discussion with the Road Construction Department, National Highways Authorities of India, and the municipal corporation to establish coordination between them. He added these cameras, installed to reduce road accidents, will be functional soon.

Besides reducing fatalities due to road accidents, the speed enforcement cameras will also bring in revenue to the administration through challans.

The government had installed these cameras in Ranchi to prevent people from racing on the Ring road and highways. The authorities had identified certain points in the city which are prone to accidents. However, the state government has so far not been able to bring the different departments on the same page.

Smart City Director Rakesh Kumar, like Oraon, promised that the speed enforcement cameras will be made functional soon. He added that they are working with different stakeholders.

The speed cameras are capable of detecting the speed of the vehicles. If a commuter is driving beyond the speed limit, the sensor-motion camera will capture an image of the vehicle, and the offender can be challaned automatically. Through the images, the authorities can also ascertain whether the commuter was wearing a helmet or not.

