Despite No Major Dengue Outbreak, Three Killed in Two Weeks in Kolkata
A sharp rise in the number of cases could well be documented since weather conditions had turned favourable for a late surge in the virus spread.
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Three deaths in two weeks have been in reported in Kolkata with a sudden spurt in cases in the southern part of the city.
While the city has managed to thwart a major outbreak this year with no death being recorded till September 7, Dengue continues to impact the city.
A sharp rise in the number of cases could well be documented since weather conditions had turned favourable for a late surge in the virus spread, reported The Times of India.
The city has ideal conditions for dengue larvae to breed, which include clean, stagnant water, sporadic rain and temperature of 16 degrees to 35 degrees centigrade.
Notably, sporadic rain, interspersed with dry, warm periods, is ideal for the breeding of Aedis egypti larvae, which transmits the virus, according to a tropical medicine expert.
The expert adds that since late August, the city has received sporadic light rain, followed by warm days with maximum temperature touching 34 degrees Celsius.
According to him, this helps the accumulation of freshwater, which serves as breeding ground for larvae.
Contrary to popular belief, heavy rain would have wiped out stagnant water and not allowed mosquitoes to breed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick 'Held' Priyanka Chopra After Watching The Sky Is Pink, Said 'This is Why We Become Actors'
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous
- Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: SA Lose Early Wickets
- First Breeder of Labradoodle Says He Regrets Creating 'Frankenstein's Monster'