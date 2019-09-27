Despite No Major Dengue Outbreak, Three Killed in Two Weeks in Kolkata

Three deaths in two weeks have been in reported in Kolkata with a sudden spurt in cases in the southern part of the city.

While the city has managed to thwart a major outbreak this year with no death being recorded till September 7, Dengue continues to impact the city.

A sharp rise in the number of cases could well be documented since weather conditions had turned favourable for a late surge in the virus spread, reported The Times of India.

The city has ideal conditions for dengue larvae to breed, which include clean, stagnant water, sporadic rain and temperature of 16 degrees to 35 degrees centigrade.

Notably, sporadic rain, interspersed with dry, warm periods, is ideal for the breeding of Aedis egypti larvae, which transmits the virus, according to a tropical medicine expert.

The expert adds that since late August, the city has received sporadic light rain, followed by warm days with maximum temperature touching 34 degrees Celsius.

According to him, this helps the accumulation of freshwater, which serves as breeding ground for larvae.

Contrary to popular belief, heavy rain would have wiped out stagnant water and not allowed mosquitoes to breed.

