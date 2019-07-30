Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Abstaining Oppn, Allies Walkout: Despite Numbers Against it, How Modi Govt Managed to Pass Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha

When the opposition motion to send the bill criminalising triple talaq was taken up in the Rajya Sabha, only 184 out of 245 MPs were present in the House.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad flashes the victory sign as he comes out after the passage of triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha at Parliament on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Despite number stacked against it, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday got the triple talaq bill passed in the Rajya Sabha with allies walking out and some regional parties in the Opposition bench either abstaining or failing to line up the full strength of their MPs at the time of voting on the bill.

The Upper House passed the the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it. Earlier, when the Opposition motion to send the bill criminalising instant triple talaq to a select committee was taken up in the Upper House, only 184 of the 245 parliamentarians were present. As many as 100 MPs voted against the motion, thereby, defeating the Opposition move for a larger consultative process before the bill was passed by Parliament.

Though the Congress had issued a whip and most of its members were present on Tuesday, the government’s task was made easier with allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staging a walkout.

At the time of voting, two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, all Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and one YSR Congress MP were absent. Some of the MPs from the Opposition camp, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were also conspicuous by their absence.

Earlier in the day, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh resigned from the House and confirmed reports of his intention to join the BJP soon.

Replying to a four-and-a-half-hour debate on the bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited jail provisions in the legislations that ban dowry and multiple marriages by Hindu men to justify the three-year jail term for Muslim men practising triple talaq.

The bill could not make it through the Upper House earlier this year during the fag-end of the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, although it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Last week, it was again passed by the Lok Sabha amid a walkout by several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress. According to the Opposition parties, in its current form, the proposed law could be misused to harass Muslims and wanted it to be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.​

| Edited by: Majid Alam
