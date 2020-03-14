Despite Preparations to Screen All, RSS Suspends Annual Meeting in Bengaluru Amid Coronavirus Fears

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh suspended its three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said.

The annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17 to decide on the organisation's future course of action.

"In view of the seriousness of the pandemic COVID-19 and in the light of instructions and advisories thereof issues by the Union and the state govts, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting scheduled in Bangaluru has been suspended.

"All RSS workers should cooperate with administration to create awareness among public and to face this challenge successfully," Sangh's executive head Joshi said in a statement.

Previously, taking note of the rising threat of coronavirus, RSS's Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) Narender Thakur had said it is mandatory for RSS workers and office bearers to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the ABPS meeting.

Even security personnel and journalists covering the meeting will be screened, he had said, adding the Sangh has made all necessary arrangements in this regard.

