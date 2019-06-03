English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Despite Probe Agency's Objection, Delhi Court Allows Robert Vadra to Travel Abroad For Six Weeks
The court allowed Vadra, who is being interrogated in a money laundering case, to travel to the USA and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule.
File photo of Robert Vadra (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks. Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed him to travel to the USA and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule.
The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to London.
During the arguments, Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that Vadra will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection.
Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra's plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.
Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to London.
During the arguments, Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that Vadra will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection.
Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra's plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.
Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh is an Excited Fanboy as He Meets 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar
- Brazil Players and Staff Support Neymar in Rape Allegations: Fernandinho
- Instagram Influencer Trolled For Saying She Sold Only 36 Apparel to 2.6 Million Followers, Fights Back
- Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be Prime Minister of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results