Despite Slew of Notices, 3rd Dengue Den Spotted in UP's King George's Medical University Campus

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, larvae of Aedes aegypti - vector for dengue virus – were found in the TG Hostel on King George's Medical University (KGMU) campus on Thursday, September 5. This comes just a day after the health department spotted the den of the vector-borne disease in the parking lot of the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery department of KGMU.

The health department on Wednesday, September 4, found 12 prominent places where larvae of dengue virus were breeding. The inspection came on the day when one more person tested positive with the vector borne viral disease taking the patient count to 37 this year since July, reported TOI. The report said that a 29-year-old employee, who stays in the staff quarters on the campus, was tested positive of dengue virus.

The mosquito larvae were found breeding in coolers. Larvae of Aedes aegypti was also found on the campuses of three other hospitals - Era’s Medical College and servant quarters of TB hospital in Thakurganj and Balrampur hospital.

Other places where the larvae were found were MLA hostel in Rajendranagar, staff quarters of 35th and 32nd battalion of Provincial Arms Constabulary, Alambagh police station, Shiksha Bhawan near City Station, UP State Agro Industrial office, an automobile shop in Husainganj and a building housing office of an NGO in Thakurganj.

The incident on Thursday is the third time since July that an Aedes breeding ground was found at KGMU. The medical university has been served three notices in three months and was asked to keep the campus clean when larvae was found from a few hospital wards and departments on July 15. Despite being the warnings, the university has not done much to control the menace.

Spokesperson for KGMU told TOI that the matter is being looked upon and sanitation workers have been asked to identify spots where water is getting stagnated and submit the report about the same.

"Instructions have been issued to sanitation workers to clean every corner of the campus. They will also identify spots where water is accumulating (in unused or abandoned containers) and submit reports," KGMU spokesperson Sheetal Verma was quoted as saying.

Apart from the medical institution, the health department has red-flagged 32 other spots Lucknow that are conducive to Aedes breeding. Notices have been issued on all the 33 places, eight of them prominent addresses.

The TOI also reported Additional chief medical officer DK Bajpai saying that the health department's drive will continue till October. "Those responsible (for mosquito breeding ground) have been served notices. They have to sanitise their premises within 24 hours. Our team will revisit these places and repeat offenders will be penalised," DK Bajpai added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.